COVID-19 Pandemic exposes America’s food insecurity

By Larry J. Schweiger

Pittsburgh Current Columnist

info@pittsburghcurrent.com

We are witnessing food insecurity in Pittsburgh. Thirteen hundred vehicles lined up for two boxes of emergency family food from the Food Bank, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Allegheny Fayette Central Labor Council.

When a record-breaking 17 million job losses were reported on April 9th, the DOW jumped up 779 points. Let that sink in.

These two examples present the most unequivocal evidence that despite the best efforts of Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrats, the GOP-driven rescue plan and the Trump administration’s implementation of the emergency spending law is working for the wealthy but not for those who cannot afford to miss a paycheck and are now in dire need of help.

Over forty million people in the United States, or about 12 percent of the population, meet the definition of living in poverty and many live paychecks to paychecks. According to the “Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2017,” published by the Federal Reserve, “four in 10 adults in 2017 would either borrow, sell something, or not be able to pay if faced with a $400 emergency expense. One in five adults cannot cover their current month’s bills, and one in four skipped a medical treatment in the past year due to an inability to pay.” Many young college graduates are underemployed, strapped with massive student debt, have little upward mobility, and increasingly they are counted among the poor.

The pandemic has ripped the bandage off a deep wound revealing how corrupt political and crony capitalistic abuses are destroying America. Lobbyists have successfully rigged the system in favor of the rich and corporations oppressing the poor and shrinking middle class. I recently detailed this exploitation in my second book entitled, The Climate Crisis and Corrupt Politics.

The American labor movement has been deliberately dismantled over the past several decades with so-called “Right to Work” laws that defund unions, court decisions that tilt in favor of the corporations, and other unjust labor laws. We have also witnessed several regressive tax policies that favored the rich including the recent massive tax cuts. Ironically, bucking the warnings of their labor leaders, far too many Trump voters were union workers who bought the rhetoric.

Our system is far more racist and unjust toward those who serve us. Many in the once expanding middle class are now among the “working poor” who live paycheck to paycheck. Essential workers are disproportionately minorities, including African Americans and Latinos. They work in frontline jobs in the food, transportation, and service sectors where they are experiencing the brunt of the pandemic with no protective masks and gloves. These workers are often unable to socially distance in their workplaces or even in their home communities. They have no health insurance and are paid woefully inadequate minimum wages. Many are forced to work multiple jobs and long hours to support their families. We have long known that many working poor Americans have no financial freeboard to handle a crisis yet nothing has been done to help them.

There are 2.5 million agricultural workers who are some of the lowest-paid workers in America. They have been identified as essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, yet they have no healthcare, food security, or any safety net if they get sick. According to NPR report, in a heartless act, Trump’s new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to find ways to reduce wage rates for foreign guest workers on American farms.

A new Harvard study established the first clear link between long-term respirable air pollution and COVID-19 death rates. The study found a “large overlap” between communities with dirty air and those who succumb to coronavirus. The findings are particularly important for African Americans who live near significant sources of pollution and exposed to higher levels of toxic and harmful air pollution.

Not surprisingly, a Washington Post analysis of early data from jurisdictions across the country found that the COVID-19 appears to be affecting and killing black Americans at a disproportionately high rate compared to white Americans. The majority-black counties have three times the rate of infections and nearly six times the rate of deaths as majority-white counties. The pattern is consistent across America; chronic exposure particularly by minorities to microscopic pollutants and ozone damage our lungs and dramatically increase asthma, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases that put minorities at greater risks for COVID-19.

Environmental Justice groups have long focused on the essential connections between health and various place‐based environmental threats. To date, the struggle for social justice has been unable to overcome the siting of pollution sources. Far too many hazardous waste sites, landfills, petrochemical facilities and power plants are built in poor and minority communities where residents don’t have the political power or money to advocate for themselves.

Ignoring the risks to the disadvantaged communities, Trump has been advancing fossil fuels in the face of an historic health crisis. Despite confirmed linkage between air pollution and human health, fossil fuel CEO’s continued to lobby for relief as part of COVID-19 relief efforts. Republican senators have called for a bailout for the dying coal industry. Oil, gas, and transportation industries have successfully moved EPA to gut fuel efficiency standards and suspend nearly all environmental law enforcement by arguing economic losses as justification to delay implementation of pollution limits and other enforcement actions.

COVID-19 injustice has spread to the military as Trump’s acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly fired Captain Brett Crozier of the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier for trying to defend his crew after twenty COVID 19 infections were diagnosed onboard. As Crozier warned, the virus spread like wildfire on the aircraft carrier with over 416 now sick, including Captain Crozier. An additional 1000 crew members needed to be tested and are pending results. If that were not bad enough, Modly spent nearly $250,000 to fly to Guam to harshly rebuke Crozier in front of the Teddy Roosevelt crew. Modly arrogantly told the sailors that Captain Crozier was “stupid and naive.” His outrageous speech attacking a beloved captain triggered an intense backlash. Like so many other Trump appointees, Modly had no qualifications whatever in any armed service. In the face of the backlash, Modly was forced to resign.

Economists have estimated that $15/hour is needed to provide a living wage in today’s economy. The failure of the Pennsylvania state legislature to address minimum wages and other safety-net programs has now come into full view. The General Assembly has not raised the minimum wage since July 2007 which was then about 39% of the median salary ($18.23/hr.) for full-time workers. With the Pennsylvania minimum wage now fixed at the federal minimum of $7.25, minimum-wage earners currently earn less than 29% of what typical workers earn. ($24.44 in 2019) Pegged to the inadequate federal minimum wage, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has gotten grossly out of balance. “Back in 1968, Pennsylvania minimum-wage workers earned over half (51%) of what the typical Pennsylvania worker made.” In Washington, the House of Representatives recently passed the “Raise the Wage Act,” making $15 an hour a reality for nearly all workers by 2025. Majority leader Mitch McConnell warned that this bill, like other House-passed bills, is dead on arrival in the Senate.

The pandemic makes it clear that we have shameful and grossly unjust public policies that threaten millions during an extended pandemic crisis. We must confront the perverse ideology that puts profits for the super-rich over the suffering of people of color and the poor.

In a democracy, every adult must seek a just society. We are responsible to seek and support political leaders who will address these injustices. We must collectively show our love one another and care for the least of these who daily serve us in so many ways. We must confront the truth of democracy run aground and change this unjust treatment of the working poor before it is too late.